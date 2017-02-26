The Minnesota Wild have acquired Czech center Martin Hanzal from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade that includes several draft picks.

Arizona got a 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick, conditional 2019 fourth-round pick and minor leaguer Grayson Downing from Minnesota for Hanzal, forward Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick. The Coyotes announced the deal Sunday night.

Hanzal was considered one of the top rental players available ahead of Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline. The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has 16 goals and 10 assists in 51 games this season and 313 points in 608 NHL games, all with the Coyotes.

White, who turns 29 next month, has seven goals and six assists in 46 games this season for the Coyotes.

The move signals an aggressive approach from the Wild, who lead the Central Division and Western Conference.