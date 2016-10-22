The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association announced its latest Hall of Fame class.

Pat Mullen, who coached at Emerald Ridge in Puyallup and Bethel High in Spanaway, Mel Ninnis of Clover Park in Tacoma, Eric Swanson of Toutle Lake and Dennis Gowan, who was a longtime assistant coach in eastern Washington, will be inducted July 18 at the Tacoma Elks Lodge.

Women’s soccer

• Hannah Huesers and Brooke Johnson scored a minute apart late in the second half to rally Seattle Pacific (8-3-4, 5-2-3 GNAC) to a 3-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference draw against Montana State Billings.

Cross country

• The Seattle Pacific women finished third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s championship in Bellingham. Mary Charleson was fourth (21:30.60) to lead the Falcons. The SPU men finished last in the 11-team field. Alaska Anchorage won its seventh consecutive men’s title and second straight women’s title.

Volleyball

• Matea Mamic notched her 1,000th career kill, but Seattle U (11-11, 4-5, WAC) lost a Western Athletic Conference match to New Mexico State, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15.