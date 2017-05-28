CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez has lost his bid for a perfect game against the Detroit Tigers.

Gonzalez retired his first 18 batters Sunday before Andrew Romine and Alex Avila opened the seventh with singles. Romine’s hard smash to shortstop Tim Anderson was originally ruled an error, and then changed to a hit later.

The White Sox lead the Tigers 7-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Gonzalez entered with a 3-5 record and had lost his last five starts with a 6.99 ERA during that span.