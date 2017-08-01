CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Willy Garcia on the seven-day disabled list because of a concussion he suffered during a frightening collision with top prospect Yoan Moncada.
Chicago also purchased infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Garcia was injured attempting a sliding catch in shallow right field against Toronto on Monday.
He and Moncada were chasing Darwin Barney’s bases-loaded blooper when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia’s glove for a three-run double.
Moncada put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by Jose Abreu. The team says X-rays on Moncada were negative, and the second baseman is day to day with a bruised knee.
Garcia walked off on his own power.