Here's everything you need to know about the 82nd annual MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year ceremony.

When: Wednesday, reception 5:30 p.m.; show 7 p.m.

Where: The Paramount, 911 Pine Street, Seattle

Male nominees: Jake Browning, UW football; Nelson Cruz, Mariners; Gabe Marks, WSU football; Jordan Morris, Sounders; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks.

Female nominees: Julianne Alvarez, UW golf; Kelsey Plum, UW basketball; Courtney Schwan, UW volleyball; Sierra Shugarts, Western Washington soccer; Breanna Stewart, Storm.

Sports story of the year: UW women’s basketball makes Final Four; UW women’s golf wins national title; UW football makes college football playoff; Ken Griffey Jr. enters the Baseball Hall of Fame; Sounders wins the MLS Cup; Seahawks win the NFC West for the third time in four years

Ticket information: General admission tickets are still available for $35, and they do not include any food or beverage items. Seating will be on the mezzanine level where concessions will be available for purchase. The line for GA will be outside on 9th Ave prior to access at 6:40 p.m.