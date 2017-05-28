The Vikings edged Central Oklahoma for their eighth NCAA Division II title.

The Western Washington women’s rowing team won the program’s eighth NCAA Division II national championship, edging out Central Oklahoma Sunday morning on Lake Mercer in West Windsor, N.J.

The Vikings, led by 19th-year head coach John Fuchs, returned to the top of the podium for the first time since a streak of seven consecutive national championships from 2005-2011. The championship was also the 11th team title in WWU athletics history, and the second during the 2016-17 season joining the women’s soccer team.

WWU scored 17 team points, one better than Central Oklahoma (16).

Football

Washington State has its quarterback for the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Sunday afternoon, the Cougars got a verbal commitment from Camm Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback from Utah’s Lehi High.

Cooper visited WSU unofficially during spring ball and has had the Cougars on his shortlist for a while. He committed via Twitter, thanking his family, friends and coaches for their support, and announcing that he has decided to play for WSU.

Cooper is ranked a four-star prospect by Scout.com, and is considered the 25th-best quarterback in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Baseball

Top-seeded Gonzaga lost two games to Brigham Young late Saturday, falling in the West Coast Conference championships in Stockton, Calif. BYU won 10-3 and 16-3.

The Bulldogs (33-20) now await the NCAA selection show to see if they will earn an at-large berth to an NCAA Regional. That show will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday on ESPN2.

Soccer

• Seattle Sounders FC 2 (4-5-2, 14 points) drew Sacramento Republic FC 2-2 at Starfire Stadium.

Headers from Brian Nana-Sinkam and David Olsen gave S2 a 2-1 lead in the second half, but Sacramento’s Dan Trickett-Smith netted the equalizer in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.