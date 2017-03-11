Tia Briggs scored 29 and Taylor Peacocke added 25, but the Vikings fell to Cal Baptist 80-68.

Tia Briggs and Taylor Peacocke couldn’t drag the Western Washington women’s basketball team to the NCAA Division III West Regional finals by themselves.

Briggs, from Tacoma, scored 29 points, and Peacocke, from Kenmore, added 25 points and seven assists, but the Vikings (26-6) still lost in the semifinals to Cal Baptist 80-68 in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday night.

The duo scored 54 of the team’s 68 points. Nobody else scored more than five. Briggs was 12 of 20 from the field for the No. 3-seeded Vikings, and Peacocke was 10 of 22.

The rest of the team was 6 of 26.

WWU was out-rebounded 44-30. Rachel Albert was the team’s top rebounder with nine.

No. 2 seed Cal Baptist (33-2) was led by the 22 points of Courtney Nelson.

Tori Mitchell had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lancers, who are from Riverside. Kamille Diaz added 13 points and eight assists.