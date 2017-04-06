Selected for the May 20 induction are Grant Dykstra (basketball), Tim Feenstra (golf), Karla Landis (rowing) and Nicola Parker (volleyball).

By
The Seattle Times

Four former Western Washington University student-athletes make up the 2017 class for induction into the school’s Hall of Fame in mid-May.

The ceremony, the 42nd since WWU began its hall of fame in 1968, takes place Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on campus.

This year’s four honorees are:

• Grant Dykstra (basketball) – A consensus All-American as a senior guard in men’s basketball, who overcame a debilitating childhood injury to become the school’s all-time career scoring leader.

• Tim Feenstra (men’s golf) – A three-time All-America in men’s golf who has continued his outstanding play as a professional.

• Karla Landis (rowing) – An All-America women’s rower and an assistant coach for the first four of the school’s NCAA Division II record seven consecutive national titles.

• Nicola Parker (volleyball) – The school’s first libero in volleyball, who helped WWU to a 54-match league unbeaten streak, the fourth-longest in NCAA II history.

