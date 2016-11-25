KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — On a banner night for Western Michigan, Corey Davis secured a spot in the college football record book.

Davis became the career FBS leader in yards receiving, setting the mark in the second quarter Friday night against Toledo. Davis broke the mark of 5,005 yards set by Trevor Insley of Nevada from 1996-99, and No. 14 WMU went on to beat the Rockets 55-35 , completing an undefeated regular season.

Davis came into the game with 4,987 yards. After only one reception for no gain in the first quarter, he set the record on a touchdown drive late in the second. Davis caught a 13-yard pass from Zach Terrell on the first play of the drive, and a 7-yarder moments later moved him past Insley.

He later added an 11-yard catch on the drive. He said afterward he wasn’t sure the exact moment when the record fell.

“I’m not sure which catch,” Davis said. “They announced it after we had scored on one of those drives. I was pretty emotional, but I tried to keep it together, because we had an entire game to finish.”

Davis finished with eight catches for 81 yards, pushing his career total to 5,068. He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter while falling backward at the sideline.

The 6-foot-3 Davis has been a starter since his first season at WMU in 2013. He caught 67 passes for 941 yards that year, and it was the only season he’s been held under 1,000 yards receiving with the Broncos.

In 2014, he had 78 catches for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns, and last season, he caught 90 passes for 1,436 yards and 12 TDs.

“Could have left to make millions of dollars, he’d already be in the NFL,” coach P.J. Fleck said. “He came back, and he’s getting all of the individual accolades. That’s not why he came back. He came back to get his degree and to be here for his football team and lead them to a championship.”

His third-quarter TD was his 17th touchdown catch of the season, tying a school record. His numbers have been so impressive that there’s a website promoting him for the Heisman Trophy. His chances in that race are probably remote, but now he has a place in college football history with his yardage record.

