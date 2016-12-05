ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook has extended his streak of triple-doubles to six straight games in Atlanta.

Westbrook’s streak is the NBA’s longest since 1989, when Michael Jordan reached double figures in points, rebounds and assists in seven straight games.

Westbrook already had 15 points and 11 rebounds when he picked up his 10th assist with 6:20 left in the third quarter. Scooping up a loose ball after a turnover by the home team, Westbrook led a 2-on-1 that ended with a pass to Victor Oladipo for a layup that gave the Thunder a 69-59 lead.