The Rams and Seahawks may be on separate paths on the real-life field this season, but two players were on a crash course for a championship showdown on its virtual incarnation.

Throughout 2016, a handful of NFL players have been playing each other in Madden ’17 for the Xbox NFL Player Charity Challenge. Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald cruised through their first two matches — Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson and Patriots DB Devin McCourty for Baldwin; Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill and Panthers TE Greg Olsen for Donald — to set up an NFC West championship game, with $51,000 and a bevy of Microsoft products for the charity of their choice on the line.

Baldwin, competing from the Bellevue Square Microsoft store, emulated something closer to the Seahawks’ offense against the Bucs than the Panthers, even getting on the board via a safety. Donald’s Rams defeated Baldwin 20-9, winning the Make-A-Wish Foundation a generous donation and continuing to be a thorn in the Seahawks’ side.

“The entire Xbox NFL Player Charity Challenge has been amazing and tonight’s game was a great battle,” Baldwin said. “I had my shots in the game, but Aaron played well and I tip my cap to him. Definitely a little disappointing that I wasn’t able to bring it home for the Southern Youth Sports Association, but want to thank Microsoft for the opportunity to play in this awesome tournament.”

Donald’s defense as the Rams often looked like the real-life Seahawks, covering every inch of the field and even making a goal-line stand. At one point, Baldwin had a 1st-and-goal that turned into a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

“Doug, do not make that mistake you guys made in the Super Bowl,” guest analyst Deion Sanders joked.

Check out video of the whole match below:

