Owsinski was the runner-up in the event at the Pac-12 championships. Conference champ Elizabeth Quick was 15th.

Washington’s Kristina Owsinski, who was the Pac-12 runner-up in the pole vault, was fifth Thursday at the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore.

Owsinski cleared 14 feet, 5¼ inches to earn All-American status and tie her own school record. UW’s Elizabeth Quick, the Pac-12 champ, was 15th at 13-1½, good for second-team All-America.

Amy-Eloise Neale qualified for the finals of the 1,500 with the fourth-best qualifying time of 4 minutes, 11 seconds. Isobel Batt-Doyle also earned second-team All-America, in the 10,000 after taking 12th place in 33:49.61.

Baseball

• Washington junior Joey Morgan earned Baseball America second-team All-America honors. Morgan hit .324 with five homers and 45 RBI. He is ranked the No. 108 prospect in Monday’s draft by Baseball America.

Soccer

• Former Seattle Reign player Stephanie Cox has rejoined the team as an assistant coach. Cox, who was also a U.S. women’s national-team member and won an Olympic gold medal in 2008, played for the Reign from its first season in 2013 until 2015.

Basketball

• Eastern Washington standout Ashli Payne has signed to play professionally with the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in Australia. Payne is a 6-foot forward from Bremerton.

Golf

• Bellevue’s Tom Brandes (73-71-73—217) rallied in the final round to defend his title at the Pacific Northwest Senior Men’s Amateur in Blaine.