Bailey Tanner passes 2,000 career assists as the Huskies beat Arizona 3-1.

The No. 7 Washington volleyball team wrapped up the first half of Pac-12 play on a seven-match win streak after it beat host Arizona 26-24, 23-25, 28-26, 25-20 Sunday.

The Dawgs (18-2, 8-2 Pac-12) had a season-high 17 blocks, holding the Wildcats to a .187 attack percentage.

Bailey Tanner had 51 assists to put her past the 2,000-assist milestone. She’s 10th in school history (2,049).

Women’s soccer

• Alex Anthony scored the game’s only goal as fifth-ranked USC handed Washington (6-10-1, 1-7-0 Pac-12) a 1-0 loss.

Rowing

• The Washington men’s Varsity Eight won the championship heat at the 52nd Head of the Charles Regatta, winning the 26-crew race by 12 seconds in 14 minutes, 40.823 seconds.

Men’s soccer

• Seattle U won its 14th straight home game, beating Texas Rio Grande Valley 3-0. The Redhawks (10-4-2, 6-0-2 WAC), who are in first place in the Western Athletic Conference, got goals from Alex Roldan (his team-high seventh), Tyler John and Shane Mahvi.