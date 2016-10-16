UW sits a match ahead of seven teams tied for second place.

The Washington volleyball team earned its second sweep (25-12, 25-16, 25-21) of the weekend as the No. 7 Huskies beat Colorado to claim sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.

The Huskies (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12) sit in front of seven teams tied for second place at 5-3.

“Really happy for the team to play with that level of discipline from start to finish,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “I thought we were on our defensive assignments and steady for really long periods of time. So it was a good result for us. It was a really impressive demonstration of leadership by Crissy (Jones) doing what the team needs in order to get through this stretch while we’re a little banged up. I can’t say enough about her performance tonight both offensively and defensively.”

Courtney Schwan had a match-high 15 kills with 10 digs. Bailey Tanner had six of the Husky’s 14 blocks, which tied a season best for a three-set match.

Katelyn Cuff had 11 kills on 17 attempts for the Buffaloes (11-7, 3-5).

Cougars lose third straight

The Washington State volleyball team lost its third straight Pac-12 match as No. 21 Utah beat the 13th-ranked Cougars 3-2 in Pullman. The set scores were 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9.

Kyra Holt had her sixth double-double of the season with 21 kills and 13 digs for the Cougars (15-5, 5-3 Pac-12). She also had three blocks and three aces. Adora Anae led the Utes (14-5, 5-3) with 19 kills and 10 digs.

“We’re really good at coming back, but we need to start out stronger with the first game and every single set. Just go out and rip it: don’t really think about it and play every point like it’s your last,” Holt said.

Women’s soccer

• Karli White scored twice as Seattle U beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 2-0 in a Western Athletic Conference match. It was the fifth straight win for the Redhawks (9-5-1, 4-0-0).

Men’s soccer

• Seattle U remained unbeaten in WAC play with a 2-1 win over visiting Grand Canyon State. Isidro Prado-Huerta and David Olsen scored in the first half for the Redhawks (9-4-1, 5-0-1).

Women’s golf

• The final round of the Stanford Intercollegiate was canceled because of the weather. Washington’s Wenyung Keh finished tied for eighth with a 2-over 144 two-round total. The Huskies (42-over) finished 16th in the team race, which was won by UCLA.