Those who love boating, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities will head indoors after the New Year to gather advice, plan a trip, find a guide, buy gear or possibly a new boat during a series of shows.
Here is a rundown of boat and sportsmen’s shows coming up in Washington and Oregon:
Jan. 11-15 is Portland Boat Show at the Portland Expo Center. Details: www.otshows.com.
Jan. 20-22 is Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show t the TRAC Center in Pasco. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown reflects poorly on him and Seahawks | Matt Calkins
- Mount Vernon officer in 'very critical' condition at Harborview; shooting suspect, 2 others in custody WATCH
- Suspect in Mount Vernon officer’s shooting had avoided life sentence in 1998 plea deal VIEW
- Bird drops salmon on Seattle power lines, knocks out power
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
Jan. 25-29 is Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the Puyallup Fair and Events Center. Details: www.otshows.com.
Jan. 27-Feb. 4 is Seattle Boat Show at CenturyLink Field and Events Center and South Lake Union Marina. Details: www.seattleboatshow.com.
Feb. 8-12 is Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat show at the Portland Expo Center. Details: www.otshows.com.
Feb. 17-19 is Central Washington Sportsmen Show in the Sun Dome at Yakima. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.
Feb. 18-19 is Fly Fishing Show at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Details: http://flyfishingshow.com/lynnwood-wa/.
Feb. 24-26 is Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Show at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.
March 2-5 is Central Oregon Sportmen’s Show at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo in Redmond, Oregon. Details: www.otshows.com.
March 9-12 is Tacoma Puget Sound Boat Show at the Tacoma Dome. Details: http://marinesource.com/boat_shows/show_details.cfm?showName=tacoma-dome-boat-show.
March 16-19 is Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show at Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane. Details: www.bighornshow.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.