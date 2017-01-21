Many anglers, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are making plans to head to the Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Wednesday (Jan. 25) through Sunday (Jan. 29).

Check out the latest outdoors gear, electronics or gadgets, and get insight with more than 150 hours of free seminars from fishing, hunting and outdoors experts.

Among the fishing experts on hand will be Buzz Ramsey offering tips on spring chinook trolling methods; Mark Gavin on how to be a successful salmon angler in Puget Sound; Bob Katzer on diverse steelhead techniques; Terry Rudnick providing insight on halibut fishing; Del Stephens on tuna fishing; and Ed Iman on trout fishing with kids.

At the “Indoor River” watch guides Jack and Brandon Glass discuss bobber doggin’ for steelhead; and twitching jigs for salmon and steelhead with Bob Kratzer.

Be safe in the outdoors by gaining knowledge on wilderness survival and outdoor safety with Brett Stofel. Topics include what makes you a survivor, what to do if you get lost, and survival myths and misconceptions.

Hunters can check out the state’s game trophies at the “Tour of the Northwest Big Game Animals” exhibit, and can bring in their head, horn and antlers for scoring.

There will also be great advice provided by hunting experts Scott Haugen, Steve Nadeau, Ben Thompson, Anthony Novak and Glen Barry.

The “Tour of Northwest Big Game Animals” is another popular show exhibit displaying a massive collection of world, national and regional record-setting big game trophies.

Hunters can also bring their own trophy heads, horns or antlers to the show for professional scoring and entry in the competition. The on-site competition costs $30 with a $10 discount if the entry qualifies for the next edition of the The Record Book for Washington’s Big Game Animals.

Among some big game animals on display are the world and state archery record-holder California Bighorn sheep, taken in Chelan County; second largest Shiras moose ever taken in the state; largest bull elk harvested since 1972, which was taken in Oregon in 2015; a state record-holder for nearly 90 years: a non-typical whitetail deer taken in 1931; a full body mount, world-record bison taken in 2010 at Custer State Park, South Dakota; and many more.

Tips are available to make that next camp-cooking outing a success as expert cooks share recipes for easy-to-make meals at the Camp Cooking Demo Tent.

Cooking guest speakers are Bethy Rossos who will present Tuna Tacos and ‘Pizza on the Grill: Smoker vs. Pizza Oven; Glen Thornton on Backyard Ribs and Backyard Brisket; Roger Neufeldt on Making Delicious Sausage at Home; “Cee Dub” on Dutch Oven: Quick & Simple Main Dishes; Scott Haugen on Big Game Butcher Basics; and Milt Gudgell on Salmon and Tuna Filleting, Care & Other Tips.

Show hours: Wednesday-Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for ages 6-16; 5 and under are free. A valid $2 discount coupon are available online or at participating Les Schwab and Baxter Auto Parts locations. Details: www.thesportshows.com.