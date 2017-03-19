The Huskies swept a doubleheader on Sunday to complete the series which opened Pac-12 play.

The No. 6 Washington softball team opened up Pac-12 play with a weekend sweep of No. 21 Arizona after sweeping a doubleheader Sunday.

UW’s Morganne Flores had two RBI in the first game, a 4-0 win over the visiting Wildcats (19-8).

Taylor Van Zee homered in the sixth inning for the only run in the nightcap, a 1-0 UW win.

Freshman Samantha Manti started both games for the Huskies (24-3). She went the distance in the first game, striking out a career-high nine. In the two games, she struck out 10, walked two and gave up six hits.

UW plays at Grand Canyon University on Wednesday.

Tips, T-birds wrap up regular season

Nolan Volcan and Alexander Tru each scored two goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 6-1 on the final day of the Western Hockey League regular season.

Seattle hosts the Tri-City Americans in the opening round of the playoffs. Game 1 is Friday at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Jordan Topping’s goal in overtime gave Tri-City a 6-5 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips.

Everett, which has the best record in the Western Conference, will open the playoffs Friday at home against Victoria.

Baseball

• Junior Cody Anderson scattered five hits over eight innings, giving up just one run as Washington State beat USC 4-1 in a Pac-12 opening series in Pullman. The Cougars (11-7) won two of three from the Trojans (12-7). Blake Clanton hit his first career home run for the Cougars, a solo shot.

• Seattle U (7-11), which was rained out the previous two days, split a doubleheader with UC Irvine (11-6), losing the first game 3-2 and winning the nightcap 8-2. Austin Lively was 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBI in the second game and Chase Wells was 3 for 3 with two RBI for Seattle.

Basketball

• The Washington State women will host UC Davis in the third round of the WNIT on Thursday at 7 p.m.

• The Eastern Washington women will host their first postseason game Monday when they play Idaho at Reese Court in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational at 6 p.m.

• Walla Walla won the Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball championship in Everett, beating Tacoma 93-75 behind the 23 points of Gabe Porter. The Walla Walla women lost to Spokane in the women’s championship game 76-73. Bri King had 31 points and nine rebounds for the Sasquatch.

Gymnastics

• Washington set a program record with a 197.100 score at the Pac-12 championships Saturday in Los Angeles. UW tied for third with UCLA behind Utah and Oregon State. Kaitlyn Duranczyk was second on the bars with 9.9, and Hailey Burleson was third in the all around at 49.475.