Casey Stangel drove in four runs as the Washington softball team beat Alabama-Birmingham 6-0 on Thursday. The Huskies (32-10) are in Alabama for two-team, three-game road trip. They play at Alabama Friday and Saturday.

Stangel hit a three-run homer to dead center in the fifth inning and had an RBI single in the third. Sis Bates accounted for the other runs with a two-run double.

Samantha Manti got the win, giving up two hits.

Golf

• The Seattle U women’s golf team was in third place after the second round of the Western Athletic Conference championships in Mission Hills, Kan. The Redhawks are nine strokes back of first-place New Mexico State. Jamie Huo was tied for fifth at 11-over and five strokes back. The tournament concludes Friday.

Hockey

• Everett Silvertips center Brian King was named WHL Western Conference scholastic player of the year. King, who won the Tips’ “Unsung Hero” award after career highs in points (17) and games played (62), has a 4.0 grade-point average at Everett High, where he is his first in his class. He’s a finalist for the WHL scholastic award along with Prince Albert’s Adam Kadlec.