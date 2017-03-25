The No. 5 Wildcats scored eight runs in the first inning and beat No. 6 Washington 12-0 in a mercy-rule shortened game.

The Washington softball team is having a rough trip to Arizona.

The No. 6 Huskies dropped the second game of a Pac-12 series to the No. 5 Wildcats on Saturday, 12-0.

Arizona scored eight runs in the first inning off UW starter Samantha Manti, who lasted 1/3 of an inning, and reliever Madi Schreyer, who lasted 12/3 innings. The Wildcats had eight singles, a double and a walk in the first inning.

The game was stopped in the fifth by the mercy rule.

UW (26-5, 3-2 Pac-12) managed only two hits a day after getting no-hit in the series opener.

Alyssa Palomino was 3 for 3 with four RBI and three runs and a home run for the Wildcats (31-1, 5-0).

Huskies fall to OU

The Washington (13-9, 3-2) baseball team fell to 0-2 against Oregon (15-5, 4-1) this weekend with a 1-0 Pac-12 loss in Eugene.

Matt Mercer, who is from Lacey, scattered six hits over seven innings for the Ducks to pick up the win. He struck out seven and walked one.

Gabe Matthews drove in the lone run in the first inning on a double.

The Ducks managed just four hits off starter Chris Micheles, who went two innings, and Noah Bremer.

MJ Hubbs was 2 for 4 with a double for the Huskies.

More softball

• Seattle U split on the second day of the Gaucho Classic in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Redhawks (10-21) lost to San Diego 7-5 and beat Santa Clara 5-2. Kaylee Ree was 3 for 3 with two RBI for Seattle vs. Santa Clara.

More Baseball

• Washington State (13-7) split a nonconference doubleheader against Cal State Northridge, improving to 9-0 at home. James Rudkin drove in four runs in the opener, an 11-7 win. Ryan Walker threw six scoreless innings in the nightcap, a 3-0 win, giving up five hits and a walk. He struck out six.

• Seattle U split a Western Athletic Conference doubleheader at Bannerwood Park. Janson Junk earned the win in the first game, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one in a 7-2 win. Max Modeste hit a first-inning grand slam for the Redhawks (8-15, 1-2 WAC). Seattle lost the nightcap 6-3.

• Justin Jacobs drove in the winning run in the 16th inning as Gonzaga (13-10, 5-0 WCC) beat visiting San Francisco 4-3 in 16 innings. Gonzaga won the nightcap 8-1.

Basketball

• Garfield grad Jashaun Agosto, who just finished his freshman season at Long Island University-Brooklyn, declared himself eligible for the NBA draft. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 11.2 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Blackbirds. He was part of two state championships at Garfield. Agosto was a YouTube star in 2007 after his father posted a video of him declaring him the best 10-year-old basketball player in the U.S.

Track and field

• Three Falcons earned NCAA Division II provisional qualifying marks as Seattle Pacific competed at the Doris Heritage Distance Festival at West Seattle Stadium. Sammi Markham made it in the javelin (139-0), Mary Charleston in the 1,500 (4:33.58) and Chynna Phan won the 800 in 2:12.94.

Rowing

• No. 12 Washington State topped No. 18 Gonzaga to the win Fawley Cup on the Snake River. The Cougars took two of the three varsity races in the season opener.