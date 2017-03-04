INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Washington receiver John Ross III has run the 40-yard dash in a record-setting 4.22 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.
Ross completed the feat on his first attempt Saturday, breaking Chris Johnson’s record of 4.24 seconds in 2008.
While Ross was winding down, he appeared to hurt his left leg. The NFL Network reported that Ross wouldn’t do any more drills during the workout because of sore calves.
Ross told the league’s television network he felt good but “got tight at the end.”
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Record-cold winter not over yet: Forecasters predict snow in Seattle area Sunday, Monday
One player who was impressed after hearing the time was Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garett, who just shook his head. Garrett is the current favorite to be picked first overall in April’s draft.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.