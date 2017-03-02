CHICAGO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Matt Barnes, adding the edgy veteran after losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury.
The Warriors announced the signing on Thursday. Barnes spent two years with the Warriors earlier in his career, helping them to a stunning upset over top-seeded Dallas in the 2007 playoffs. He played in 54 games with the Sacramento Kings this season before being waived.
The 36-year-old Barnes will add some toughness and defense to the Warriors, who are priming for a run to their third straight NBA Finals. He was expected to be in uniform for Golden State’s game in Chicago on Thursday night.
Durant is out indefinitely with a sprained MCL in his left knee. The Warriors have not ruled out a return before the playoffs begin.
