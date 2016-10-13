SAN DIEGO (AP) — Denver outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware will miss his fourth straight game due to a broken right arm when the Broncos play the San Diego Chargers on Thursday night.
Also inactive for the Broncos are quarterback Austin Davis, safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Lorenzo Doss, guard Connor McGovern, outside linebacker Ty Sambrailo and tight end Jeff Heuerman.
Out for the Chargers are cornerback Brandon Flowers, safety Jahleel Addae cornerback Pierre Desir, tight end Asante Cleveland, center Max Tuerk, tackle Tyreek Burwell and defensive end Darius Philon.
___
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse VIEW
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.