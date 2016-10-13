SAN DIEGO (AP) — Denver outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware will miss his fourth straight game due to a broken right arm when the Broncos play the San Diego Chargers on Thursday night.

Also inactive for the Broncos are quarterback Austin Davis, safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Lorenzo Doss, guard Connor McGovern, outside linebacker Ty Sambrailo and tight end Jeff Heuerman.

Out for the Chargers are cornerback Brandon Flowers, safety Jahleel Addae cornerback Pierre Desir, tight end Asante Cleveland, center Max Tuerk, tackle Tyreek Burwell and defensive end Darius Philon.

