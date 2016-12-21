Parietti covered variety of teams and sports, including Huskies, Seattle Totems, NASL Sounders.

Walt Parietti, a 30-year veteran sports writer for The Seattle Times, died Saturday on Mercer Island. He was 89.

The Seattle native joined the Times in 1960 from the Oregon Journal in Portland. He retired from the Times in 1990.

Parietti covered a number of Rose Bowl games in the 1960s and later covered auto racing and the NASL Sounders.

He was the Seattle Totems’ beat writer for several years. His column in the Totems’ game program, called Parietti’s Puck Talk, was especially popular with fans.

Parietti was a graduate of West Seattle High School and the University of Washington, where he received a varsity letter in baseball.

Parietti’s lifelong passion for sports ranged from writing about professional and college athletics to high-school sports and attending his grandkids’ youth sports games.

He also ran the Old Woody baseball and Old Ossie football competitions for youth at playgrounds and schools around the Seattle area.

In his spare time, Parietti was an avid golfer, playing into his early 80s. He once played a round with motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel. He also competed in bowling leagues, and local duplicate bridge tournaments – including a match against Bill Gates.

He was a parishioner for 53 years at St. Monica Parish on Mercer Island, and was active in volunteer work throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Parietti is survived by Peggy, his wife of 67 years, sons Jeff, Craig (Debbie), Paul and Bill (Mary), daughter Jean (Will Self) and sister Sylvia Halldorson of Olympia.

Donations may be made to St. Monica Friends of the Needy and St. Monica Catholic Church. Memorial services will be held Dec. 28, with a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Monica Catholic Church, followed by interment at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

Women’s basketball

The Eastern Washington women’s basketball team had three players score 13 points each, but that was not enough as the Eagles dropped a 63-51 decision against host Tulane in the Tulane Classic.

Eastern (5-5) had to shake off some rust after an unexpected 10-day layoff due to the cancellation of last Sunday’s game at Air Force. The Eagles benefited from the trio of senior Ashli Payne, junior Delaney Hodgins and sophomore Violet Kapri Morrow, as each player scored 13 points apiece.