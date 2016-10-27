Weekend Fishing Opportunities as reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:

·White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border above McNary Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.

·Walleye angling is excellent in The Dalles and the John Day pools.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

Salmonid angling and retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border. The salmonid creel program on the lower Columbia has ended for the year and will resume February of 2017.

Gorge Bank: CLOSED. Weekly checking showed no catch for two bank anglers.

Gorge Boats: CLOSED. Weekly checking showed 18 Chinook adults and two coho adults kept, plus one Chinook adult released for six boats (24 anglers).

Troutdale Boats: CLOSED. Weekly checking showed six Chinook adults and one coho adult kept, plus two Chinook adults released for 23 boats (38 anglers).

Portland to Westport Bank: CLOSED. Weekly checking showed one steelhead kept for seven bank anglers.

Portland to Tongue Point Boats: CLOSED. Weekly checking showed one Chinook jack released for seven boats (10 anglers).

Estuary Boats (Tongue Point to Buoy 10): CLOSED. No report.

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): CLOSED. Weekly checking showed no catch for six bank anglers; and seven Chinook adults, six coho adults and two steelhead kept, plus one steelhead released for 23 boats (47 anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): CLOSED. Weekly checking showed no catch for six bank anglers.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam to McNary Dam): CLOSED. Weekly checking showed no catch for nine bank anglers; and two coho adults and two steelhead kept, plus seven steelhead released for 14 boats (31 anglers).

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

Bonneville Pool: Closed for retention. No report.

The Dalles Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed 26 sublegal, six legal and one oversize sturgeon released for four boats (11 anglers).

John Day Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed one sublegal and one legal white sturgeon released for five bank anglers; and 47 sublegal, 13 legal and seven oversize sturgeon released for seven boats (21 anglers).

WALLEYE

Troutdale: Weekly checking showed one walleye kept for one boat (two anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed 26 walleye kept, plus eight walleye released for seven boats (11 anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed one walleye kept for one bank angler; and 87 walleye kept, plus 67 walleye released for 38 boats (68 anglers).