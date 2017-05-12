Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Weekend Fishing Opportunities as reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:

  • The McNary Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon through July 31.
  • White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.  Anglers are reminded that spawning sanctuaries take effect May 1 (see special regulations for details).
  • Walleye angling has been outstanding in The Dalles and John Day pools.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Closed. Weekly checking showed no catch for 11 bank anglers.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam):  Closed.  Weekly checking showed one adult spring Chinook kept for 22 bank anglers; and no catch for five boats (nine anglers).

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam):  Closed.  Weekly checking showed no catch for four boats (10 anglers).

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Closed for retention.

No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam):  Closed for retention.  Weekly checking showed two sublegal sturgeon released for four boats (14 anglers).

WALLEYE

The Dalles Pool:  Weekly checking showed three walleye kept for six bank anglers; and 614 walleye kept, plus 66 walleye released for 39 boats (104 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed 904 walleye kept, plus 625 walleye released for 58 boats (141 anglers).

 

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.