Weekend Fishing Opportunities as reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:



The McNary Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon through July 31.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing. Anglers are reminded that spawning sanctuaries take effect May 1 (see special regulations for details).

Walleye angling has been outstanding in The Dalles and John Day pools.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Closed. Weekly checking showed no catch for 11 bank anglers.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Closed. Weekly checking showed one adult spring Chinook kept for 22 bank anglers; and no catch for five boats (nine anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Closed. Weekly checking showed no catch for four boats (10 anglers).

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Closed for retention.

No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed two sublegal sturgeon released for four boats (14 anglers).

WALLEYE

The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed three walleye kept for six bank anglers; and 614 walleye kept, plus 66 walleye released for 39 boats (104 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed 904 walleye kept, plus 625 walleye released for 58 boats (141 anglers).