Here it is in very early December and I have already had a couple of great trips to Lake Chelan for kokanee.

If you are eager to put some kokanee on your dinner table the place to find them on the lake is near the Yacht Club. The closest launch is at the State Park. I got an e-mail from someone that visited the State Park web site and noticed that it said that the park is closed.

I want to clarify. I called the office in Chelan and confirmed that yes, the park is closed for most services but the launch is open. When you enter the park and pass the entrance shack you need to turn to the left to get to the launch. Don’t take a sharp left or you will wind up at the RV pump out station.

Follow the road down the hill and it will lead to the launch area. There is enough room to turn your rig around to position it to back down to the docks. There are two lanes.

A sharp left turn will take you back up the hill to the parking area. Be sure to pay the launch fee, at the fee box near the launch, and have your Discovery Pass displayed in your rig.

