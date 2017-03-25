Here is the latest fishing report from Annie Meseberg at Mar Don Resort on Potholes Reservoir:

The Sand Hill Crane Festival is this weekend (March 24-26). Many exciting activities are scheduled, please visit their website for event information. Details: www.sandhillcranefestival.org.

Just by taking a drive around the Royal Slope Area you can see Sand Hill Cranes and many other species of wildlife. Spring is alive and well in Central Washington.

Walleye fishing has begun in the Lind Coulee arm of Potholes Reservoir. Surface water temperature is in the upper Lind Coulee are 48 degrees.

At the mouth of Frenchman’s Wasteway where it enters Potholes Reservoir the surface temps are 49 degrees. At the Crab Creek Powerline Boat Launch the surface temps are 47 degrees. Your best bet to catch a walleye right now is to fish with a blade bait.

The Beach House at MarDon Restaurant will be opening Friday, March 24th at 4 p.m. We are excited for some new menu items to try out. Details: 509-346-9688.

Upcoming Events:

April 15-16 – Potholes Open Bass Tournament

April 22 – Washington Bowfishing Shootout

May 6-7 – Spring Walleye Classic Tournament

May 20-21 – Northwest Bass Event (nwbass.net)

May 26-29 – Memorial Day Weekend

June 2-4 – Heroes Salute Weekend Special. All police, Fire & Military stay the first night at regular rate and gwet the 2nd night free.

June 3-4 – Washington Bowfishing Championship

June 3-4 – Big Bass Trail Tournament (bigbasstrail.com)

June 10-11 – Free Fishing Weekend in Washington State