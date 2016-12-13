WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has fired a former assistant coach-turned-broadcaster who the school says attempted to leak football game plans to opponents for three years.
The school on Tuesday night announced the findings of a nearly month-long internal investigation that started after documents related to the team’s game plan for the Louisville game were discovered at the Cardinals’ stadium.
In a statement, the school placed the entirety of the blame on Tommy Elrod — a former Wake Forest player and assistant under former coach Jim Grobe. Elrod was not retained by Dave Clawson when he succeeded Grobe in 2014, and he then became an analyst for the radio broadcasts of the Demon Deacons’ games.
Elrod could not immediately be reached for comment. By Tuesday night, he had deleted his Twitter account.
