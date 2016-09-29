CINCINNATI (AP) — Linebacker Vontaze Burfict was active Thursday night for the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Miami Dolphins.
Burfict was suspended by the NFL for the first three games because of illegal hits. He was added to the roster Thursday morning.
Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring) and tight end Tyler Eifert were inactive. Eifert returned to practice on a limited basis last week after recovering from ankle surgery.
The Dolphins were without tight end Jordan Cameron, who is recovering from a concussion. Left tackle Branden Albert and center Anthony Steen were inactive with sprained ankles suffered in a win over Cleveland. Also missing were linebackers Koa Misi (neck) and Jelani Jenkins (groin).
Online: AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
