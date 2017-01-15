ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Christine Scheyer of Austria upset the pre-race favorites to win a women’s World Cup downhill Sunday, while Lindsey Vonn placed 13th in her first race in nearly 11 months.

Not being able to push out of the start gate as usual, the American was already more than half a second off the lead at the first split and finished 1.54 behind the Austrian.

Vonn, the four-time overall champion who holds the women’s record of 76 victories, was out nursing a knee injury and a broken arm since February last year.

Scheyer, whose previous best was ninth in last month’s downhill in Val d’Isere, beat Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein by 0.39 seconds. Jacqueline Wiles of the United States was 0.54 behind in third for her first career podium.