The annual “King of the Reach” broodstock collection project is happening this Friday through Sunday (Oct. 28-30) in the Upper Columbia River of the Hanford Reach area.

All anglers are invited to participate with state Fish and Wildlife in conjunction with Grant County Public Utility District and the Coastal Conservation Association of the Tri-Cities. The purpose is to collect live adult wild fall chinook by hook and line at the Vernita and White Bluffs boat launches.

Anglers need to be willing to commit to a day of fishing in the Hanford Reach to help achieve a goal of 400 live wild fall chinook. These fish will be used for the production of 5.6 million fall chinook juvenile salmon to be released at Priest Rapids Hatchery in June of 2017.

Anglers can register at the collection site each day prior to fishing, either at the Vernita or the White Bluffs (Wahluke) boat launch.

Participants are welcome to fish for a few hours or all three days. Only anglers registered for the Project are allowed to fish this area of the Columbia River and no harvest is permitted in these closed waters.

All adult wild fall chinook captured must be immediately transported alive back to the boat launch. Boats will need to be equipped with a live well or large ice chest that can be used as a holding area while transporting the fish back to the launch.

Volunteers will be on hand at the boat launches to register anglers and collect donated chinook. Time of the event is Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to register for the CCA “King of the Reach” Derby. Derby entries are available at selected sporting goods stores or at www.ccawashington.org/KingoftheReach. For more information, you can call Paul Hoffarth at 509-545-2284 or email Paul.Hoffarth@dfw.wa.gov.