LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vin Scully has returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time since ending his 67-year career behind the microphone.
The 88-year-old Hall of Fame announcer was at Game 5 of the NL Championship Series as a spectator Thursday night. But the Dodgers couldn’t resist putting him to work briefly.
“It’s time for Dodger baseball!” Scully proclaimed from an upstairs suite, where he planned to watch the game with his wife.
Typically that pregame cry is handled by whoever throws out the ceremonial first pitch. On Thursday, it was former Dodgers first basemen Steve Garvey and Eric Karros. They were in position behind home plate and bantered a bit before unveiling the surprise: Scully would say it for all in the audience to hear.
Scully called his final game at the stadium last month before concluding his career with the team’s regular-season finale in San Francisco on Oct. 2.
The Cubs and Dodgers were tied 2-all going into Game 5 of the NLCS.
