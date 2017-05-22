MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be taking some time away from the team to recover from multiple eye surgeries.

The Vikings say Zimmer is expected to return “in a few weeks.”

Zimmer has undergone eight surgeries on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina, since Nov. 1. He reported the latest surgery last week, and said he wasn’t sure if he would need more.

The Vikings are about to start offseason workouts.

