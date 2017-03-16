MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has confirmed Adrian Peterson’s time with the team is over.
The Vikings signed Oakland running back Latavius Murray early Thursday after a long night of negotiations. Then Spielman told reporters in the afternoon that he spoke with Peterson to wish him well, clarifying that the franchise’s all-time leading rusher will be playing elsewhere in 2017.
Peterson, the 2012 league MVP, played 10 seasons for the Vikings. Murray, who will join Jerick McKinnon as the team’s top two running backs, spent four years with the Raiders. He rushed for 788 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns last season despite missing two games with a toe injury.
