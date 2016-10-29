CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Vince Vaughn is keeping the faith with his beloved Chicago Cubs.

Vaughn is the guest conductor for “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. The Cleveland Indians have ace Corey Kluber on the mound and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but Vaughn is hoping for a comeback for his favorite team.

“I’m just focused on tonight. I think we’re going to let loose and have some fun,” Vaughn said. “Second time seeing the pitcher, right? … Tonight’s great, we’ll even the series up here. I’m just excited. It’s so fun to be here.”

The 46-year-old Vaughn, known for his roles in “Swingers,” ”Wedding Crashers,” and “Old School,” has fond memories of watching the Cubs while growing up in the Chicago area.

“I love this. This is my childhood team,” he said. “I remember being a kid and us getting out of class to watch the ’84 team when we were playing the Padres (in the NL Championship Series). That was fun.”