Any hangover the 12th-ranked Huskies might have been experiencing from Sunday’s loss at Oregon State certainly wasn’t evident when they returned to the court Friday night.

Against the injury-riddled USC Trojans, the Washington women’s basketball team raced to a double-digit lead at the first timeout and maintained control en route to a 77-67 victory in front of 2,377 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was UW’s 12th straight home win and a return to normalcy for a team that had an 11-game winning streak snapped five days earlier in Corvallis.

In their previous outing, the Huskies trailed by 24 points before staging a frantic comeback and falling 73-70.

The Trojans didn’t have the personnel to duplicate Oregon State’s game plan or give UW too much trouble.

USC played without senior guard Jordan Adams, its captain who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year. Sophomore guard Aliyah Mazcyk also missed her second straight game due to a foot injury.

With senior guard Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, tallying 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting and senior forward Chantel Osahor (17 points and 15 rebounds) registering her 13th double-double, the Huskies overwhelmed the Trojans from the start.

Plum put on a shooting clinic early while draining five of her first six shots to stake Washington to a 24-10 lead in the first period

The Huskies led 39-25 at halftime and 64-48 after the third period.

USC didn’t go away quietly and made one last push. Junior guard Sadie Edwards drained a long jumper that cut UW’s lead to 70-61 with 2:59 left.

The teams traded baskets the rest of the way and the Trojans never got any closer.

Heather Corral added 10 points for the Huskies, who improved to 15-2 and 3-1 in the Pac-12.

Washington dominated the rebounding, 43 to 32, and held USC leading scorer Kristen Simon to nine points — six below her average.

Minyon Moore tallied 18 points off the bench for the Trojans, who fell to 10-4, 1-2 in the Pac-12.

The Huskies close out their two-game homestand at 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 9 UCLA, which was upset 82-73 on Friday at Washington State.

The Bruins fell to 11-3, 2-1.