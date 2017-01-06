Any hangover the 12th-ranked Huskies might have been experiencing from Sunday’s loss at Oregon State certainly wasn’t evident when they returned to the court Friday night.
Against the injury-riddled USC Trojans, the Washington women’s basketball team raced to a double-digit lead at the first timeout and maintained control en route to a 77-67 victory in front of 2,377 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
It was UW’s 12th straight home win and a return to normalcy for a team that had an 11-game winning streak snapped five days earlier in Corvallis.
In their previous outing, the Huskies trailed by 24 points before staging a frantic comeback and falling 73-70.
The Trojans didn’t have the personnel to duplicate Oregon State’s game plan or give UW too much trouble.
USC played without senior guard Jordan Adams, its captain who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year. Sophomore guard Aliyah Mazcyk also missed her second straight game due to a foot injury.
With senior guard Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, tallying 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting and senior forward Chantel Osahor (17 points and 15 rebounds) registering her 13th double-double, the Huskies overwhelmed the Trojans from the start.
Plum put on a shooting clinic early while draining five of her first six shots to stake Washington to a 24-10 lead in the first period
The Huskies led 39-25 at halftime and 64-48 after the third period.
USC didn’t go away quietly and made one last push. Junior guard Sadie Edwards drained a long jumper that cut UW’s lead to 70-61 with 2:59 left.
The teams traded baskets the rest of the way and the Trojans never got any closer.
Heather Corral added 10 points for the Huskies, who improved to 15-2 and 3-1 in the Pac-12.
Washington dominated the rebounding, 43 to 32, and held USC leading scorer Kristen Simon to nine points — six below her average.
Minyon Moore tallied 18 points off the bench for the Trojans, who fell to 10-4, 1-2 in the Pac-12.
The Huskies close out their two-game homestand at 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 9 UCLA, which was upset 82-73 on Friday at Washington State.
The Bruins fell to 11-3, 2-1.
Chasing history
|UW senior guard Kelsey Plum is the top women’s scorer in Pac-12 history and she is now pursuing the top scorers in NCAA history.
|Player
|School
|Year
|Points
|1. Jackie Stiles
|SW Mo. State
|2001
|3,393
|2. Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|2013
|3,283
|3. Patricia Hoskins
|Miss. Valley St.
|1989
|3,122
|4. Lorri Bauman
|Drake
|1984
|3,115
|5. Jerica Coley
|Fla. International
|2014
|3,107
|6. Rachel Banham
|Minnesota
|2016
|3,056
|7. Elena Delle Donne
|Delaware
|2013
|3,039
|8. Maya Moore
|Connecticut
|2011
|3,036
|9. Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|1999
|3,025
|10. Cheryl Miller
|USC
|1986
|3,018
|14. Kelsey Plum
|Washington
|2017
|2,932
