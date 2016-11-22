Apple Cup teams’ star safeties gave up promising careers playing futbol as kids.

What is it about soccer and college football safeties?

There must be a connection when you consider Washington junior Budda Baker and Washington State senior Shalom Luani — two of the Pac-12’s best defensive backs who are among the headliners in Friday’s Apple Cup — received their athletic start playing futbol.

And both were considered young prodigies with bright futures.

Who has the edge? Budda Baker • Has 53 tackles, is third on the team with 7.0 tackles for a loss and has one interception • First team All-Pac-12 in 2015 • First team Midseason All-American by USA Today, ESPN, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated • Had 10 tackles, nine solo, in win at Arizona • Had 1.5 sacks last week vs. Arizona State Shalom Luani • Has 51 tackles and is second on team with 8.5 tackles for a loss. • Leads team with four interceptions • Had four interceptions last season and was honorable-mention All-Pac-12 • Showed his value when he missed season opener and team allowed season-high 45 points to Eastern Washington.

“Soccer was my sport,” Baker said. “I was all into it. I felt like I was pretty good. Back then, I thought I’d grow up and play soccer overseas. For real.”

Baker, one of six children raised by his mom Michelle in Bellevue, was invited to play for a club team in Europe when he was 8.

“It was that serious,” he said. “But my mom wasn’t feeling it. She said no. … A few years later, I started playing football when I was 12 and that was pretty much it for soccer. But I still miss it.”

The low-key Baker, who became a touted football recruit, had kept his soccer exploits under wraps until recently.

“I did not know until just a little while ago,” UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “We have soccer balls out here for our kickers and one day I saw him moving around with a ball and it looked really natural. You can tell he has the footwork, the speed and the quickness.”

Lake attributes many of Baker’s football prowess to his previous sport.

“With the footwork for sure, and you can see how soccer would help him there,” Lake said. “The speed certainly, but mostly the sports overlap in terms of quickness and the agility with his feet. The change of direction. I think that helped for sure.

“If you not only learn, but master, those skills at an early age, it shows in our sport.”

Luani, a native of Masausi, American Samoa, learned to play football at Faga’itua High. His first love, though, was soccer.

As a 17-year-old forward, he starred for his country on the national team in a November 2011 World Cup qualifying match.

His 74th-minute goal gave American Samoa a 2-1 victory over Tonga — their first-ever FIFA-sanctioned victory.

Luani has scored two goals in three FIFA matches — the most ever for a Samoan player.

“For right now, I’m for sure done with soccer. I just want to pay attention to one thing and pursue it,” Luani told the Spokesman-Review last year. “ I just started playing football when I was a freshman (in high school) and as I went through my career, I realized I loved contact.”

Without any scholarship offers after high school, Luani played a year at Chabot College in Hayward, Calif. and the City College of San Francisco before landing at WSU last season.

He earned All-Pac-12 honorable-mention honors after his breakout junior year with the Cougars and has continued a rapid ascent despite an offseason altercation that threatened to ruin his senior season.

Luani missed the opener against Eastern Washington due to a concussion in relation to an August fight he was involved in. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, but the Whitman County prosecutor never charged him with a crime, believing he might have acted in self defense.

“It was an unfortunate situation and we always feel for our guys when things hit them,” WSU outside linebacker coach Roy Manning told the Daily Evergreen last week. “It’s all a part of life, it’s adversity.

“He’s done a great job staying focused and really having a pretty good year for what we ask him to do, and I’m proud of him in that way.”

The 6-foot, 205-pound free safety is one of the driving forces behind a surprisingly resilient Cougar defense that allows 25.5 points per game — sixth in the Pac-12 — despite ranking 10th in the conference allowing an average of 278.3 passing yards.

Luani is tied for third in the Pac-12 with four interceptions. His nine passes defensed (six breakups and three interceptions) rank first among the Cougars.

In the past eight games, Washington State shifted Luani almost primarily to a nickelback against slot receivers. He’s been equally effective as a pass-rusher (two sacks) and a run-stopper (51 tackles and 8½ tackles for loss).

“I haven’t seen them enough to know what they’re doing, but as a safety anytime you get a chance to blitz it’s a lot of fun,” said Baker who has two sacks. “I’ve gotten a few more opportunities lately and it’s just a chance to show more of your skills.”

At 5-10 and 192 pounds, Baker is slightly smaller than Luani but he has he has more tackles (53) while also playing more in the nickel recently.

The switch has allowed Baker to display his toughness in run defense and versatility — traits that made him a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award given to the top college defensive back.

However, the UW standout, considered an early-round pick if he leaves school early, is sheepish when the conversation turns to interceptions. Baker has just one and missed a couple this season, which is a point of contention with Lake.

“He’s always on me about that,” said Baker, who has four picks in his career. “He says you make your legacy with interceptions. I know he’s right. And it’s not like I’m not trying.”

Lake playfully countered: “Maybe it’s that soccer background. You need your hands to catch in this sport.”