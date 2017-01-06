“Slept in a boy’s bed the night before signing day while other coaches were out in the front yard waiting for 7 o’clock,” ex-Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, 87, told ESPN’s Mike & Mike Show. “Slept in his bed that night, got up and ate breakfast. His momma cooked me breakfast. I knew I...

Talk about landing a sleeper on letter-of-intent day.

“Slept in a boy’s bed the night before signing day while other coaches were out in the front yard waiting for 7 o’clock,” ex-Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, 87, told ESPN’s Mike & Mike Show. “Slept in his bed that night, got up and ate breakfast. His momma cooked me breakfast. I knew I had him.

“That was back when you could do that. You can’t do that anymore.”

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Chargers and San Diego reach new stadium deal by agreeing to have Mexico pay for it sometime in the future.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Chairs voted into WWE Hall of Fame.”

Pounding the football

Dontari Poe, the Chiefs’ 346-pound defensive tackle, made NFL history Christmas night when he became the heaviest player to throw a TD pass, a 2-yarder against the Broncos.

For those of you scoring at home, that was good for an 118.75 passer rating and a 5.7 on the Richter scale.

Smart thinking

Thursday, in case you missed it, was National Returns Day.

Which probably explains why the Seahawks signed Devin Hester.

Running into a wall

A man in Germany made a shocking discovery when he opened his front door: Someone had built a brick wall in his doorway overnight.

Coincidence? Rams RB Todd Gurley had the same recurring dream all season.

One for the aged

Frenchman Robert Marchand set a world record for 105-year-olds by riding a bike 14 miles in one hour.

And set another age-group mark for consecutive miles with a turn signal blinking.

Talking the talk

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., on Chris Berman stepping down as the face of ESPN’s NFL coverage: “Which is sad for the three people watching the broadcasts who still get the references to ‘Hotel California.’ ”

• Packers receiver Geronimo Allison, to ESPN.com, not impressed by the Giants’ secondary calling itself NYPD — New York Pass Defense: “There probably won’t be too many handcuffs being passed out this Sunday.”

• Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, to Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” on his team’s 5-11 season: “The best way I can describe it is having a diaper on and never changing it. And just sitting in that diaper the whole year.”

Hold the charges

Some wise guy changed the name of the 1-15 Browns’ training facility on Google Maps to “Cleveland Clowns.”

Here’s guessing it wasn’t a San Diego Charger.