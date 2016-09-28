Sports Illustrated has Christian McCaffrey second in its Heisman Trophy watch this week — and Browning fifth.
Stanford is coming to Husky Stadium on Friday night, and with the Cardinal comes star running back Christian McCaffrey, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2015.
The Huskies have an emerging star of their own in sophomore quarterback Jake Browning, who has 15 total touchdowns against two interceptions through four games. He ranks third nationally in quarterback efficiency rating.
UW and Stanford will have the national stage to themselves for a primetime kickoff on ESPN, and much of the buildup this week has centered on Browning. He’s been featured by ESPN and USA Today, and Sports Illustrated has him in the top five in its Heisman watch this week.
McCaffrey, who leads the Pac-12 in rushing, remains a Heisman favorite.
In his typical style, Browning shrugged off the added attention this week.
“As far as the hype and all that,” he said, “we’ve been kind of too busy to read into all of it with the short week and all that.”
Beat Stanford, and the hype will only grow for Browning and the Huskies.
