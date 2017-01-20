Meanwhile, five-star UW recruit Marlon Tuipulotu will reportedly visit USC this weekend.

In the penultimate weekend before national signing day, the Washington Huskies will host seven recruits on official visits this weekend, Scout.com reports.

Two of the visiting recruits have not made a commitment to a school: three-star defensive lineman Ali Gaye from Edmonds-Woodway HS and three-star offensive tackle Nick Ford from San Pedro Calif. The Huskies offered both scholarships earlier this month.

The five other visiting recruits have all made verbal commitments to the Huskies: WR Alex Cook, QB Jake Haener, LB Ariel Ngata, LB Cade Otton and DE Joe Tryon.

The real intrigue for the Huskies this weekend centers on Marlon Tuipulotu, a touted defensive lineman from Central High School in Independence, Ore., who has been committed to UW since April 2016. USC has made an 11th-hour push with Tuipulotu, Scout’s Scott Eklund reports, and the recruit will apparently visit Los Angeles this weekend.

Scout ranks Tuipulotu as UW’s highest-ranked recruit in this class — No. 53 overall — and last week 247sports.com bumped Tuipulotu up to a five-star rating.

UW Class of 2017

The Huskies have verbal commitments from 16 known recruits for 2017. Signing day is Feb. 1.

Salvon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cole Norgaard, OL, 6-5, 271, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Joe Tryon, LB, 6-5, 240, Hazen HS, Renton

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, 6-2, 275, Central HS, Independence, Ore.

Joel Whitford*, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia

*Already signed and enrolled at UW