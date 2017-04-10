Aaron Fuller, Andre Baccellia and Quinten Pounds have shared reps as the Huskies' third WR with the No. 1 offense this spring.

As a true freshman last fall, Aaron Fuller got to learn from the most productive wide receiver tandem the Huskies have ever had.

Between them, John Ross III and Dante Pettis had 32 touchdown receptions in 2016, and beyond the on-field production was the influence they had on the Huskies’ up-and-coming receivers.

“Watching Ross and Pettis, I was just in awe every time I got to be on the field with them,” Fuller said Monday. “Every time they scored, I would run up and celebrate with them. It was great. This year, I’m just trying to improve my game to get up there too.”

Ross, a consensus first-round pick, is off to the NFL, and Fuller is one of a handful of young wide receivers vying to replace the All-American in UW’s starting lineup. It’s a tight competition between a tight group of receivers.

“We’re out here trying to prove something,” said Quinten Pounds, a 5-11 redshirt sophomore. “Everyone continues to say that we’re the weak link of the group, so we’re just out here trying to get better.”

Pettis and slot man Chico McClatcher return as starters for 2017. Fuller, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from McKinney, Texas, has split time with Pounds and 5-10 redshirt sophomore Andre Baccellia as the third receiver with the No. 1 offense this spring.

“We’re all competing, but we’re also having fun at the same time,” said Fuller, who had 16 catches for 184 yards and two TDs as a true freshman. “We love each other, we’re a close unit. I’m out there helping Dre, he’s helping me, pushing each other the best we can.”

The 6-5 Brayden Lenius, a part-time starter as a sophomore in 2015, has worked mostly with the No. 2 offense this spring as he works his way back into coaches’ good graces. Lenius was suspended for the first three games of 2016 then redshirted the rest of the season. He has not been made available for media interviews.

Ty Jones, a 6-4 freshman from Provo, Utah, is the one early enrollee on the roster this spring, and he’s been working closely with new wide receivers coach Matt Lubick. Quarterback Jake Browning has also taken Jones under his wing, showing the freshman where to line up and what routes to run.

“Our goal with Ty is to make it simple enough where he can actually play to his skill sets, because he’s very talented,” Lubick said. “The thing that’s going to make Ty a good player is his attitude. He’s so hungry to learn. He can’t get enough. I’m really excited.”

Jones’ early arrival gives him a better chance to see playing time this fall. This summer, incoming freshman Aaron Cook and Terrell Bynum will also join the wide receiver room.

“He’s already quickly learning,” Baccellia said of Jones. “He’s in his (play) book every time I go in the locker room; he’s always studying. I’m impressed.”

Though the Huskies lose Ross and his record-breaking speed, the Huskies shouldn’t slow down much. Baccellia (clocked at 4.39 seconds) and McClatcher (4.45) were two of the fastest players in the 40-yard dash during the team’s winter conditioning testing last month. And Pounds, Fuller and Pettis tested as three of the fastest in the three-cone drill.

“As a group, as a receiving corps, we’ve got some speed,” Baccellia said. “We’re ready.”