A sampling of national-media reaction following No. 10 Washington's 44-6 win over No. 7 Stanford on Friday night at Husky Stadium.

Never in doubt.

Tenth-ranked Washington put on quite a show for a raucous sellout crowd at Husky Stadium and a national television audience on Friday night, dismantling defending Pac-12 champion Stanford 44-6.

The victory put the Huskies (5-0, 2-0) in prime position for the Pac-12 North title and with some momentum heading into Oregon next Saturday.

With such a momentous game, the national media had plenty to say about the Huskies’ performance. Below is a sampling:

Chuck Culpepper of The Washington Post said Washington jogged people’s memories with its performance:

“The truth is, we forgot. The rest of the country forgot that way up here in the corner, college football could make a din so loud and so protracted it could ring in your ears halfway through the rest of the night. We forgot about the Washington Huskies as something relevant, something with proud fans with long memories and rich nostalgia.”

ESPN.com’s Ivan Maisel heaped praise on the Huskies and their fans:

“The crowd of 72,027, the biggest since Washington opened the renovated stadium three years ago, reveled in the Huskies’ dominance, a callback to this program’s glory days in the early 1990s. Hey, anyone can have a bad quarter-century.”

Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports noted how Washington beat Stanford at its own game:

“It was Washington that hit Stanford first, not the other way around. That’s unusual these days, given that the Cardinal are one of college football’s top and most physical programs. Coach David Shaw has won 57 games since succeeding Jim Harbaugh six years ago. Getting knocked around is not a thing that happens to Stanford. But then something else happened. The Huskies kept hitting. And hitting. That’s how you beat a bully, because for so long, that’s what they did to you.”

USA Today’s Daniel Uthman put Washington’s victory in perspective:

“The Huskies appear to be well above average now. They are 5-0 for the first time since 1992 and have won their past eight games dating to last season. And on Friday they handed Stanford its worst loss since falling 42-0 to USC on Nov. 4, 2006.”



Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group observed that there’s a new bully in town:

“The North division has a bully, but it’s not Stanford. The Pac-12 has a playoff contender, but it’s not the Cardinal. The defending conference champion was overwhelmed, outrun and thoroughly bludgeoned by 10th-ranked Washington on Friday night in roiling Husky Stadium. The 44-6 loss was Stanford’s worst in nine years, since a 38-point defeat at Arizona State in 2007 – the first season of the Jim Harbaugh era.”