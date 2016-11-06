A sampling of national-media reaction after the Huskies trampled the Golden Bears on Saturday night in Berkeley, Calif.

It was another impressive performance by the Huskies on Saturday night.

Whether it was impressive enough will be known on Tuesday afternoon, when the latest College Football Playoff rankings are revealed. Texas A&M, which was ranked fourth in the first CFB rankings released last week, lost and will fall behind Washington. Of course, Ohio State destroyed Nebraska, which made some wonder if the Buckeyes would be this week’s team to vault the Huskies.

As for Saturday’s game, Jake Browning put on another dazzling offensive performance, with John Ross III being a big beneficiary. And with Washington State winning earlier in the day, the Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) and Cougars (7-2, 6-0) remained far above the rest of the Pac-12 North. One of the Apple Cup participants will play in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2 regardless of what happens before the Nov. 25 showdown. Stanford (6-3, 4-3) can’t catch the Washington schools (and lost to both anyway) and Oregon (3-6, 1-5) has completely fallen apart.

With the Huskies a major player in the College Football Playoff discussion, the national media had plenty to say about how UW fared this weekend and what it means for their postseason chances. A sampling is below:

Gabriel Baumgaertner of Sports Illustrated said UW’s nonconference schedule might haunt them again:

“The committee will evaluate Ohio State, whose only loss is to a resurgent Penn State team and which has three notable wins (Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Nebraska), and Washington, whose only notable win remains over Utah. The Huskies’ non-conference schedule is arguably the worst of any playoff contender (Rutgers, Idaho and Portland State), and the committee has stressed that teams that don’t challenge themselves will be punished. The committee insisted last week that it does not evaluate margin of victory when ranking teams, but it’s hard to imagine the Buckeyes’ merciless throttling of the Huskers won’t resonate when it concludes its rankings on Tuesday night.”

Yahoo Sports’ Pat Forde made the case for Washington staying ahead of Ohio State:

“Certainly, beating a ranked team by 59 points figures to move Ohio State up to No. 5 with the committee, keeping it ahead of Louisville. But it shouldn’t budge the Buckeyes past Washington. If you can’t beat two-loss Penn State, you have no claim to being ranked ahead of the Huskies.”

Ted Miller of ESPN.com thought the Huskies should be able to take care of their postseason chances:

“The Buckeyes own quality wins over Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Nebraska, each of which figures to still be ranked this week. They lost a tight game at No. 12 Penn State. Washington only owns one victory over a team that is currently ranked — No. 16 Utah. Washington will host USC this Saturday, and the Trojans should enter the top 25 after blowing out Oregon on Saturday for a fifth consecutive win. After a visit from Arizona State, the Huskies will conclude their regular season on Nov. 25 at No. 25 Washington State. Washington then could play either No. 15 Colorado or Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. In other words, the Huskies have a lot of work ahead, which will provide them plenty of quality foes upon which to prove themselves to the committee.”

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman said the four remaining unbeaten teams will have to endure some tough games — and manufactured drama:

“If they don’t lose, we’ll get to admire them en route to what would be an incredible Playoff. Alabama is the Death Star. Clemson might actually have more weapons than Alabama. Michigan is Jim Harbaugh’s maniacal football thought experiment come to life. And Washington is what Chris Petersen had hoped to put together at Boise State, but with more resources and power. So let’s actually focus on them. College football is pretty great already, even without the committee coming up with imaginary contenders.”

Ben Kercheval of CBSSports.com listed Ross as one of his winners of the week:

“Yes, it was just Cal, but Ross’ 208 yards and three touchdowns on just six receptions was one of the top receiving performances from Week 10. Ross is one of the deep threats that makes the Huskies’ offense go. And, goodness, the man is unfair sometimes…”

FiveThirtyEight.com (it’s not just for gauging presidential elections) is giving the Huskies a 52 percent chance of making the playoff and a 74 percent chance of beating USC on Saturday.