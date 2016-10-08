The Washington Huskies would have had a tough time drawing up a better start to Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, where they are trying to break a 12-game losing streak to Oregon.

Husky safety Budda Baker intercepted Justin Herbert on the Ducks’ first play from scrimmage, and three plays later, UW scored on a 1-yard run from quarterback Jake Browning to take a 7-0 lead with 13:23 left in the first quarter.

The three-play, 30-yard drive was highlighted by a 34-yard pass from Browning to Dante Pettis.