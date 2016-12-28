The Huskies will return to the Georgia Dome for Thursday's practice.

ATLANTA — A few observations from the first 15 minutes of Washington practice open to the media at Georgia State on Wednesday morning:

— Outside linebacker Connor O’Brien was wearing shoulder pads and running with a bit more effort than we saw Tuesday. He certainly doesn’t appear to be 100 percent, but there might be a chance he could suit up vs. Alabama on Saturday.

— True freshman Nick Harris continued to work with the No. 1 offensive line at right guard.

— The speakers work (as you’ll hear in the video above).

