Bad sportsmanship or an awkward moment? Alabama walks away before shaking hands with Washington after the coin toss before the Peach Bowl.

There was an awkward moment for Washington and Alabama before the start of the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Alabama’s captains refused to shake hands after the coin toss, which was won by the Crimson Tide. Alabama deferred and Washington got the ball first.

Bama going full heel and skipping the handshake after the coin flip https://t.co/3M2V98nsLw — Jack McGuire (@TailgateHeisman) December 31, 2016

Some observers, though, were quick to point out that Alabama did shake hands with Washington when they met at midfield prior to the coin toss.

But with a national television audience looking on, the post-toss exchange was glaring.