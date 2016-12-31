Bad sportsmanship or an awkward moment? Alabama walks away before shaking hands with Washington after the coin toss before the Peach Bowl.

There was an awkward moment for Washington and Alabama before the start of the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Alabama’s captains did not shake hands after the coin toss, which was won by the Crimson Tide. Alabama deferred and Washington got the ball first.

After the coin toss was completed, the referee told the captains: “Gentlemen, step up. Shake hands. Good luck.”

Bama going full heel and skipping the handshake after the coin flip https://t.co/3M2V98nsLw — Jack McGuire (@TailgateHeisman) December 31, 2016

Some observers, though, were quick to point out that Alabama did shake hands with Washington when they met at midfield prior to the coin toss.

But with a national television audience looking on, the post-toss exchange looked glaring. Though as it turned out, it was possibly more a matter of them not wanting to shake hands twice.