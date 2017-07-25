The Huskies return plenty of talent on the defensive line and inside linebacker, but must find new cornerbacks and help at outside linebacker.

In each of the past two seasons, Washington’s “Death Row” defense has led the Pac-12 in yards allowed and points allowed.

A year ago, in their run to the program’s first outright conference championship since 1992 and first playoff berth, the Huskies held opponents to 316.9 yards and 17.7 points.

Can they do it again?

A primer on the UW defense ahead of the start of fall camp Monday:

DEFENSIVE LINE

Reason for optimism: Vita Vea’s decision to return to school changed the complexion of the UW defense. At 344 pounds, Vea has as much physical talent as anyone the Huskies have had on defense in some time. Vea can line up anywhere on the line and opposing offensive lines have to dedicate two blockers to him on virtually every snap. Next to him, Greg Gaines might be the Huskies’ most underrated player — he could be a second-round NFL draft pick as early as next season. Finally healthy, Jaylen Johnson had the best game of his young career against Alabama and is poised for a breakthrough season.

Cause for concern: Depth. The Huskies are largely inexperienced behind the first wave of Vea, Gaines and Johnson. Just 10 defensive linemen are listed on the roster, and one (walk-on John Clark) is out for the season with a knee injury, and another (freshman Ali Gaye) is expected to grayshirt.

Key stat: 14.5— combined tackles for loss by Vea and Gaines in 2016.

Wild cards: Levi Onwuzurike drew strong reviews from coach Chris Petersen at the end of spring ball. Shane Bowman bulked up over the winter and might wind up as the line’s most valuable reserve. Jason Scrempos, banged up early in his career, showed flashes in the spring.

End

Vita Vea, jr., 6-5, 344

Jason Scrempos, so., 6-6, 275

Jared Pulu, so., 6-4, 270*

Tackle

Greg Gaines, jr., 6-2, 321

Shane Bowman, jr., 6-4, 308

Ricky McCoy, so., 6-2, 292

Josiah Bronson, 6-5, 265-x

End

Jaylen Johnson, jr., 6-3, 287

Levi Onwuzurike, rs-fr., 6-3, 274

John Clark, so., 6-4, 279*

Ali Gaye, fr., 6-6, 276

LINEBACKERS

Reason for optimism: Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor have a chance to cement their place among the best inside linebacker tandems in UW history. Behind them, D.J. Beavers and Ben Burr-Kirven are two of the most dependable reserves on the roster.

Cause for concern: The team’s most pressing question is at outside linebacker. Tevis Bartlett, the No. 2 strong-side linebacker last season, was the most consistent pass-rusher in the spring, often going head-to-head against Trey Adams. The competition at Buck linebacker is unsettled and uncertain. Each of the top candidates carry significant question marks. Connor O’Brien took over as the starter there when Joe Mathis was lost midway through the 2016 season, but then O’Brien suffered a major knee injury in the Apple Cup. Benning Potoa’e played a limited role last season and missed most of the spring with an injury. Myles Rice had a productive spring but is still only a redshirt freshman.

Key stat: 329 — combined career tackles for Bierria and Victor, the Huskies’ senior inside linebackers.

Wild card: As a redshirt freshman, Beavers impressed after taking over as the starting middle linebacker when Victor went down with a broken leg against USC in mid-November. In the Apple Cup, Beavers had an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was injured during spring practices, but presuming he’s healthy this fall UW coaches figure to still find a way to get him on the field as much as possible, even with the presence of Bierria and Victor.

Projected depth chart:

Buck

Connor O’Brien, sr., 6-3, 224

Benning Potoa’e, so., 6-3, 270

Myles Rice, rs-fr., 6-3, 243

Jusstis Warren, so., 6-2, 243

Joe Tryon, fr., 6-5, 238

Middle

Azeem Victor, sr., 6-3, 222

D.J. Beavers, so., 6-0, 227

Sean Constantine, sr., 6-2, 231

Brandon Wellington, so., 5-11, 223

Jake Wambaugh, jr., 6-1, 221*

Weakside

Keishawn Bierria, sr., 6-1, 230

Ben Burr-Kirven, jr., 6-0, 221

Camilo Eifler, rs-fr., 6-1, 219

Kyler Manu, so., 6-1, 233

Matt Preston, jr., 6-2, 230*

Strongside

Tevis Bartlett, jr., 6-2, 229

Amandre Williams, rs-fr., 6-2, 230

Bryce Sterk, so., 6-4, 256

Ryan Bowman, rs-fr., 6-0, 267*

Ariel Ngata, fr., 6-2, 202

SECONDARY

Reason for optimism: Taylor Rapp, JoJo McIntosh and Ezekiel Turner return as a menacing combination at safety to lead a new era for the “Death Row” secondary. Rapp is an emerging star after earning Pac-12 freshman defensive player of the year recognition last year.

Cause for concern: Gone are Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Kevin King — all second-round NFL draft picks — meaning the Huskies have no starting experience coming back at cornerback.

Key stat: 33 — takeaways by the UW defense in 2016 (19 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries) which was the most in the nation.

Wild card: Despite their relative inexperience, junior Jordan Miller and redshirt freshman Byron Murphy showed in the spring that they have a chance to be UW’s next lockdown corners. But don’t forget about third-year sophomore Austin Joyner. The Marysville-Pilchuck product has battled injuries so far in his UW career, but he’s capable of playing anywhere in the secondary and could emerge as the top option at nickelback. Freshman Elijah Molden could also be pushed into early playing time.

Projected depth chart:

Cornerback

Jordan Miller, jr., 6-1, 183

Jomon Dotson, jr., 5-10, 183

Sean Vergara, jr., 6-2, 188*

Brandon Lewis, jr., 5-11, 186

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, rs-fr., 5-11, 177

Austin Joyner, so., 5-10, 187

Kentrell Love, rs-fr., 6-1, 182

Keith Taylor, fr., 6-3, 189

Ian Biddle, jr., 6-0, 184*

Nickelback

Myles Bryant, so., 5-8, 178*

Elijah Molden, fr., 5-10, 181

Strong safety

JoJo McIntosh, jr., 6-1, 215

Ezekiel Turner, sr., 6-2, 207

Brandon McKinney, fr., 6-0, 191

Free safety

Taylor Rapp, so., 6-0, 207

Isaiah Gilchrist, rs-fr., 5-10, 201

Mason Stone, jr., 6-0, 179*

SPECIAL TEAMS

Reason for optimism: Dante Pettis, whose late punt-return touchdown at Utah gave the Huskies a dramatic win last season, is back to handle that role for a fourth season.

Cause for concern: The best kick-returner in program history, John Ross III, has moved on to the NFL. The Huskies will also miss the dependable leg of Cameron Van Winkle, whose .812 field-goal percentage is second in program history (just behind Chuck Nelson’s .813 and just ahead of Jeff Jaeger’s .810).

Key stat: 5 — career punt-return touchdowns for Pettis, the most in UW history.

Wild card: Senior Tristan Vizcaino, the primary punter last season, takes over as the place-kicker. Joel Whitford, the junior-college transfer by way of Australia, showed off a powerful leg during the spring and could wind up being the kind of special-teams secret weapon that Utah employs annually. The Huskies also have capable replacements for Ross at kick-returner, among them Chico McClatcher, Austin Joyner and, perhaps, Salvon Ahmed.

Projected depth chart:

Kicker

Tristan Vizcaino, sr., 6-2, 202

Sebastian Valerio, so., 5-9, 176*

Punter

Joel Whitford, so., 6-3, 219

Van Soderberg, rs-fr., 6-0, 200

Race Porter, fr., 6-1, 177*

Snapper

A.J. Carty, so., 6-2, 231

Luke Lane, rs-fr., 5-11, 215