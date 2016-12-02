Washington (12-1) made its final argument for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff despite its all-conference quarterback enduring what was his roughest outing of the season. Jake Browning was 9 of 24 for 118 yards.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – By the time Jake Browning and John Ross turned in the play of the night in the Pac-12 championship game, Washington already had all but extinguished Colorado’s upset dreams.

The Huskies’ 41-10 victory on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium was sculpted by a ferocious defense and a sturdy run game.

Washington (12-1) made its final argument for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff despite its all-conference quarterback enduring what was his roughest outing of the season.

The Pac-12 leader in passing efficiency, Browning completed 4 of his first 15 passes in a return to his native Northern California. He was sacked twice in the first half by a Colorado defense that did all it could to keep the game close.

But Browning and the Huskies won the school’s first conference title since 2000, and the night wasn’t a total artistic loss.

With 5:21 left in the third quarter and UW already up 24-7, Browning barely ducked being leveled by Colorado’s Jimmie Gilbert and unleashed a desperation pass to Ross near the right sideline.

Ross leapt and grabbed the pass with his right hand, tucked the ball, somehow eluded defensive back Chidobe Awuzie and strolled 19 yards into the end zone. It was a piece of magic on a night when many of Browning’s tricks fizzled.

“I must be living life right,” Browning said. “That was the luckiest play I’ve ever seen.”

He finished 9 for 24 for a career-low 118 yards. “Our pass game was awkward, for lack of a better word,” UW coach Chris Petersen said.

Browning did deliver two touchdown passes, pulling him even with Oregon’s Marcus Mariota — the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner — for second in Pac-12 history with 42 TD passes. California’s Jared Goff set the record with 43 last season.

A trip to New York City for next Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony might be off the table. Browning had climbed into contention to join the nation’s best players at the announcement. Defensive lineman Steve Emtman (1991) is the only UW player to earn that distinction.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m not going to be bummed at all,” Browning said as confetti rained down on the postgame celebration. “Obviously, you want to go. But I’m much happier we won the Pac-12 championship.

“It’s a team sport. If you’re worried about individual stuff, you shouldn’t play football.”

Despite Browning’s numbers, the Huskies this season have been about balance. They averaged 44.8 points during the regular season and their defense also was No. 1 in the Pac-12, allowing 17.8 per game.

Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen was impressed but not surprised the Huskies won on a night when Browning was not at his best. “When you assemble a great team, you have enough broad weaponry that if one of your phases is rendered ineffectual you can compensate for that,” he said.

The defense turned the game upside down, picking off Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau three times in the second half to generate 13 points.

Browning and the Huskies also relied on a run game that totaled 265 yards. Myles Gaskin assembled his 14th 100-yard game in two seasons, running for 159 yards, and Lavon Coleman had 101.

“They basically ran it down our throat,” Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said.

Browning was grateful.

“We ran the ball really well, played really good defense,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve got to play a lot better. But we’re Pac-12 champs.”