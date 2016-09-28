In Washington’s 35-28 win at Arizona, Lavon rushed for 181 yards on 11 carries. For perspective, he had 176 rushing yards all of last year.

He thought about him on the 38-yard run in the second quarter and the 44-yard run in the third. He thought about him on the 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and the 24-yard burst in OT.

If you’re wondering what was going through Husky running back Lavon Coleman’s mind during the game of his life, it wasn’t fanfare or the chance to say “I told you so.” It was a boy named Kyree James Coleman — who’s due in late December.

“If I thought I was going hard before, I mean, every play — I don’t care if it’s practice, I don’t care if it’s a game, I’m going to give 110 percent, because now I have my son looking up to me,” Coleman said. “Even walking to the locker room I’m thinking about holding little man.”

Coleman, a redshirt junior, has been looking forward to fatherhood for six months now. And thanks to last Saturday, he’s going to have a heck of a story to tell Kyree some day.

In Washington’s 35-28 win at Arizona, Lavon rushed for 181 yards on 11 carries. For perspective, he had 176 rushing yards all of last year.

It’s not as though UW’s nonconference games suggested such a breakout, either. In routs over Rutgers, Idaho and Portland State this season, Coleman had 80 yards on 16 carries.

But somehow, Lavon went from practically invisible to virtually unstoppable. So where on God’s Purple and Gold earth did that come from?

“I’ve always thought Lavon is a really good player. I think he’s a downhill runner and he can break tackles,” Husky coach Chris Petersen said. “I think he did a nice job vision-wise.”

Coach Petersen could downplay a hurricane as a gust you gotta grind through, but that was impressive even for him. A 16.5-yards-per-carry performance that included three career-long runs was Coleman doing “a nice job vision wise”?

Actually, it was one of more the clutch outings you’re going to see from a Pac-12 player this year. And truth be told: It might have saved the Huskies’ season.

Did you know that Washington scored a touchdown on every drive in which Coleman had a 24-yard run or farther? That’s four of the five TDs if you’re wondering.

Did you notice how Coleman dragged defenders for nine yards after contact on the first overtime play, thereby giving the Dawgs a first-and-goal from the 1? No wonder linebacker Keishawn Bierria tapped him on the shoulder and said “MVP” as Lavon gave an interview Tuesday.

Few could have predicted such a productive evening — not even UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith. The OC does, however, predict fans will be seeing a lot more of Coleman vs. Stanford on Friday.

“We’re gonna go with the hot hand,” Smith said. “He got hot, and obviously he deserves some more.”

You can’t say “nobody could have imagined” Coleman’s big night, because Coleman has imagined it plenty of times. Every time he put his headphones on during the team bus ride, he’d picture himself juking defenders and breaking tackles.

You can’t say Coleman doesn’t want to show off for loved ones, either. As he said earlier in the week, he is firmly aware friends and family are watching when he’s sprinting in the open field.

The good news for the Huskies, though, is that Lavon’s head appears to still fit inside his helmet. After crediting his offensive linemen for his output Saturday, Coleman gave no indication that he expects to be treated differently now.

“I’m never going to assume stuff should come to me,” Coleman said. “I’m just going to take advantage of every opportunity.”

Those opportunities are going to come Friday. Don’t be surprised if Coleman seizes them again.

He’s already got one story for Kyrie, but he’d prefer to have a collection.